Man sets things on fire, throws them out balcony in Fort Lauderdale

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was setting items on fire at an apartment building for hours and throwing them out the balcony on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers surrounded the building at 619 N. Andrews Ave., as the man was throwing things from the balcony of a fifth-floor apartment.

Firefighters and the SWAT Team responded and evacuated the fifth floor of the building. Negotiators were unable to calm the man down.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man out of the building in a stretcher. They strapped him down and put him in an Emergency Medical Services vehicle.

