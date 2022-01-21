Police investigate allegations of animal abuse in Wilton Manors

Residents say a man was seen aggressively handling a backpack with a cat inside

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Wilton Manors police are looking into allegations of animal abuse outside a Wilton Manors apartment complex.

Cameras captured a man roaming the property just off Northwest 30 Court at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Video shows him grabbing a cat by the neck and moving away from cameras into a stairwell. An upstairs camera however, captures the man attempting to stuff the animal into his backpack.

“It looked weird. It just looked so strange,” said area resident, Henry Pabian. “Why would somebody be doing that? Especially that time in the morning.”

Some residents said the man was then seen aggressively handling the backpack and even tossing it at a neighboring building.

The police were called and the videos were sent to a detective.

“A lot of people let their cats out to roam and do a little bit and some of them go missing,” said resident Jason “Jay” Rawls. “A lot of them going missing, it seems like.”

Residents said they were told this could be part of a bigger problem, where people snatch pets for bait in dog fights.

Wilton Manors police told Local 10 News they are aware of the incident and would share more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton Manors police at 954-390-2192.