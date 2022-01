MIAMI – Miami police responded to Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove Friday regarding a possible bomb threat, authorities said.

Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said students and staff members were evacuated from the private school at 3675 Main Highway as a precaution as police “investigate the validity of any apparent threat(s).”

No other details were immediately released.

