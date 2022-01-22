Hollywood police arrest man accused of multiple armed sexual battery incidents

Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a sexual assault suspect.

Hollywood police said 22-year-old De’Arius Woods assaulted a woman at gunpoint on two separate occasions.

One of the assaults happened last month on Dec. 27 while the other was just five days ago on Jan. 17.

Woods was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing charges that include kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He was scheduled to face a judge on Saturday morning but refused to appear.