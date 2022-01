Police in Broward County are investigating a death after receiving reports of a body being found.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a death after receiving reports of a body being found.

Police responded early Saturday morning to the scene on the 500 block of Southeast 24th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire rescue teams and responding officers were seen conducing their investigation.

According to authorities, the death does not seem to be suspicious.

The investigation continues.