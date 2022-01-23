Cruise diverted to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued for Crystal Symphony

A cruise line is in a state of chaos after unpaid fuel bills caused a Miami judge to issue an arrest warrant for the Crystal Symphony cruise ship.

It’s owned by the ultra-luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises.

The warrant gives authorities the ability to seize the ship if it enters U.S. waters.

As a result, the ship is currently docked in Bimini instead of returning to South Florida.

Passengers on the ship have told multiple media outlets that they’ll be shuttled via ferry back to Port Everglades sometime on Sunday.

It comes just days after Crystal Cruises suspended all sailings following a bankruptcy filing by its owner, Genting Hong Kong.

Local 10 News obtained a copy of that complaint which was filed by a fuel company called Peninsula Petroleum.

In the complaint, Peninsula Petroleum claims Crystal Cruises, and one of its sister lines, Star Cruises, owes them some $4.6 million dollars in unpaid fuel bills dating back to last year, with slightly more than $1 million of that debt coming from the Crystal Symphony alone.

According to those documents, “Peninsula has not been paid for the maritime necessities provided to the vessel, and therefore proceeds to arrest it.”

The documents also add that both Crystal and Star Cruises have breached their contracts.