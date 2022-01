A death was confirmed aboard a Royal Caribbean ship while it was out at sea.

Due to the death, the ship’s voyage was cut short.

It returned to Port Miami on Sunday.

Passengers told Local 10 News they were aware of the death and heard it was the result of a medical episode.

The ship set sail with just under 5,000 passengers and was in port to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Atlantis Cruises, an annual charter cruise event.