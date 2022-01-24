Family pet lizard found safe after fire erupted in attic of Davie home

A Broward County homeowner is grateful his family's pet lizard was found safe after a fire started in their home.

DAVIE, Fla. – A Broward County homeowner is grateful his family’s pet lizard was found safe after a fire started in their home.

Video captured by neighbors showed the Crandall family’s home engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Meadhaven Street in Davie.

“It was terrible,” said 17-year-old Warren Crandall. “It was really bad.”

It was a cold evening, so the Crandalls decided to use their fireplace to keep warm, but the moment quickly turned dangerous.

“I’m hearing fire crackling in the attic, so I run downstairs and let everyone know there’s fire, we have to get out of the house,” said Crandall. “It happened so quick it’s not even funny.”

The family had just moved into the home six months earlier and was told the fireplace was safe to use.

The fire quickly spread to the attic and rescue crews were immediately called out. It took three hours to put out the blaze.

Ad

Crandall lives there with his mother Martina and father Ed. They all made it out, but the family almost lost everything.

Crandall’s pet bearded dragon Kaiju was left in the home.

The teen assumed his pet got caught up in the flames but was amazed at what he found when he came back to check the next day.

“Today I came in, we checked out the house and I went into my room, and he was sitting right there on my bed, stone cold, just waiting for me,” Crandall said.

A little love from his owner, and a heater, warmed Kaiju right back up.

As for the Crandall family, they are learning on neighbors and other family members after the devastating fire. The Red Cross is also assisting the family.