Ocean Drive reopens to traffic in Miami Beach

After two days of being closed to cars, Ocean Drive in Miami Beach is reopening to vehicle traffic as a one-way street and two-way bike path.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – For the first time since May 2020, Ocean Drive in Miami Beach reopened to vehicle traffic on Monday morning.

That reopening was more eventful than anticipated as a fire had to be put out at the building where Hotel Ocean and an Italian restaurant are located. Fire rescue officials believe the fire started in a first-floor kitchen and spread through the exhaust.

The fire has since been put out and nobody was injured. A hotel manager said hotel rooms were not damaged but there was some damage to the restaurant. Guests are being moved to two other hotels.

Ocean Drive had been closed to cars in May 2020 as a way to help restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by adding seating in the roadway to help maintain social distancing and increase outdoor seating options.

Traffic will now be allowed to travel one way southbound between 5th Street and 13th Street. There is also a two-way bike path.

It’s a temporary plan as the city considers a new permanent vision for its entertainment district.