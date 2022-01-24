Pedestrian struck by SUV on Florida Turnpike near Bird Road exit

Authorities quickly responded after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car on the Florida Turnpike.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities quickly responded after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car on the Florida Turnpike.

Authorities said a black SUV struck the pedestrian and the driver remained at the scene.

It happened Monday afternoon near the Bird Road exit of the Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

The SUV’s front windshield was badly damaged in the crash. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment but their status has not been updated by authorities.

Local 10 News obtained video of a person who appeared to be wearing a medical gown running erratically from authorities just off the Turnpike exit.

That person came from nearby Kendall Regional Medical Center and moments later, ran onto the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the on-ramp from Bird Road. It was then that the pedestrian was struck by the SUV.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Bird Road exit as authorities conducted their investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.