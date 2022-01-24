Police: Man booked into Miami-Dade jail a month after killing mother of his children

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man has been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, a month after he shot the mother of his two children and himself, authorities said.

Raul Garcia Abraira, 40, was booked into jail Friday on charges of second-degree murder and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.

The shooting in question occurred around 12:10 a.m. Dec. 24 at the couple’s home in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Garcia Abraira’s arrest warrant, he called the victim late at night on Dec. 23 and requested that she temporarily leave work and go to their home.

Police said the woman went home and the couple got into an argument while on the backyard terrace.

According to the warrant, the victim tried to go inside to avoid further confrontation, but Garcia Abraira pulled her back outside and shot her once, causing her to fall on her back.

Police said Garcia Abraira then stood over the victim and shot her multiple times.

Ad

He then shot himself twice – once in the neck and once in the chin, police said.

According to authorities, the couple’s daughter heard the gunshots and ran to the back of the home where she saw her father lying on the patio and bleeding profusely. She did not see her mother at the time, authorities said.

Police said the couple’s son also saw his father on the ground and the daughter immediately called 911.

While the children’s mother died from her injuries, Garcia Abraira was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

He has since been released from the hospital and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Further details about the couple’s argument and the motive for the killing have not been released.