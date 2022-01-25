3 people shot overnight in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after three people were injured overnight in a drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred along Northwest 58th Street and 23rd Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as what looks like several brightly colored evidence markers were on the ground, sitting next to a silver-colored car.

According to detectives, all of this started just before 11 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

Once at the scene, they found two people, a man and a woman, who both had been shot. The woman had been shot in the leg and the man had been shot in the hand and leg.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police said a third victim was grazed in the chin by a bullet and he drove himself to a local hospital.

A woman who lives in the area told Local 10 News that she heard several gunshots fired off in rapid succession and ducked for cover in her home. She said this is not the first time a shooting has occurred in her neighborhood.

Detectives say at this point, it appears the shooter or shooters were riding in a car of some sort, when they opened fire.

A description of that car has not been released, nor has a potential motive for the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.