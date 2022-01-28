19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach on accusations that he downloaded multiple videos and images of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, one of the videos depicted a girl believed to be between the ages of 5 and 7 being forced to perform a sex act.

A boy believed to be between 7 to 10 years old was seen in another video, authorities said.

Police said there were also nude photos and videos of underage girls that had been downloaded by the suspect, who has been identified as Guillane Kyle Sampang.

According to his arrest report, Sampang’s mother turned his cellphone video over to police, which authorities said was used to download the child pornography.

Sampang provided detectives with a statement, however that statement was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Sampang faces charges of transmitting child pornography and possession of material showing sexual performance by a child.

Ad

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.