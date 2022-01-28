70º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Miami Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Guillane Kyle Sampang. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach on accusations that he downloaded multiple videos and images of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, one of the videos depicted a girl believed to be between the ages of 5 and 7 being forced to perform a sex act.

A boy believed to be between 7 to 10 years old was seen in another video, authorities said.

Police said there were also nude photos and videos of underage girls that had been downloaded by the suspect, who has been identified as Guillane Kyle Sampang.

According to his arrest report, Sampang’s mother turned his cellphone video over to police, which authorities said was used to download the child pornography.

Sampang provided detectives with a statement, however that statement was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Sampang faces charges of transmitting child pornography and possession of material showing sexual performance by a child.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email