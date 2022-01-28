DeSantis announces $80 million investment for South Florida infrastructure projects

Nearly $80 million was granted to cities across South Florida to fund major infrastructure projects, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning at Port Everglades to announce more than $80 million that has been allocated for various infrastructure projects in South Florida.

The governor said a total of $16.6 million will go to Broward County for a storm water drainage system.

“The project will also maximize natural treatment of runoff to reduce nutrients in the waterways,” DeSantis said.

Another $14.8 million will go to the city of Hallandale Beach for sewer system modernization. The governor said the project will improve the sewer system’s capacity by “rehabilitating lift stations, building two new force mains and improving reliability.”

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at Port Everglades:

North Lauderdale will receive $3.2 million to fund a new storm water pump station facility adjacent to the C14 canal.

“This project will mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall and tidal events on the regional drainage system and C14 canal,” DeSantis said.

Ad

The city of Miami received the largest allocation, with nearly $40 million going to fund two projects.

DeSantis said $19.8 million will support storm water infrastructure in the southwest Wynwood area and $18.4 million will go toward storm water infrastructure in East little Havana that will alleviate repetitive flooding.

Finally, $7 million is going to Opa-locka for community flood protection.

“The project includes storm water management and will renovate the 127th Avenue canal to extend the depth of the canal and stabilize the bank on both sides,” the governor said.

DeSantis said Friday’s announcement “is really just the beginning” for what’s ahead for South Florida.

“We’re going to be doing a lot more with what we have with Resilient Florida, and in this legislative session I think we’re really going to hit some significant home runs,” he said.