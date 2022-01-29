Brazen crooks get away with valuable landscaping equipment in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thieves in Broward County targeted a local landscaping business.

The crooks are caught on camera stalking James Moore as he worked outside a home.

They wait until he starts cleaning up with the backpack blower and use all that noise to swoop in, going back and forth at least four times and loading up on thousands of dollars’ worth of landscaping equipment.

This happened in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, just off Riverland Road on a dead-end street.

Moore, who own’s Moore’s Landscaping, said it’s frustrating, and Local 10 News has learned this has happened to several landscapers in the area.

“I’m not rich,” Moore said. “I’m out there working, trying to make a living, sweating. I’m old. I just try to make it through life. They look young to me in the video.”

The crime has gotten to the point where other local landscapers are taking precautions.

“It’s to the point now with us where we, I usually myself being the supervisor, I’ll stay, watch the tools or as you see move the tools upfront,” said landscaper Justin Borghese.

Ad

Residents believe the men in this video are behind other similar crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.