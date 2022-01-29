Teen injured in police-involved shooting has been formally charged

Authorities have formally charged a teenager who was shot by a police sergeant last month.

Vito Venisee is facing a charge of aggravated assault against an officer and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The charges were announced on Friday.

According to police, the teen crashed a vehicle and tried to flee after an attempted traffic stop.

It happened on Jan. 16 in the area of Northwest 56th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Police said they were forced to open fire on Venisee when he got into a scuffle with officers.

Initial reports were that the teen was shot in the back, but last week the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said there was no indication that report was accurate.

Venisee, at last check, remained hospitalized in critical condition.