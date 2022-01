FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 1500 Northeast 4th Avenue after receiving reports of a person that had been shot.

It happened early Sunday at approximately 1:49 a.m.

When Fort Lauderdale police arrived, they found a man who had in fact been shot.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Authorities did not provide an update on that man’s condition.