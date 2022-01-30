Longtime Miami-Dade Youth Fair President Darwin Fuchs dies

The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition announced the death of longtime President and CEO Darwin Fuchs.

He was credited with turning a small county fair into one of North America’s largest annual nonprofit events.

He was 86 years old.

In a statement, Youth Fair President Eddie Cora said, ”Darwin was the Youth Fair. He was our patriarch, our visionary, and set the foundation for us to build our future. We are eternally grateful for his leadership, mentorship and friendship.”

Fuchs originally joined the Youth Fair’s board of directors in 1967 and served as fair manager before taking over as president from 1969 to 2004.