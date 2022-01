A suspect is behind bars several months after a shooting took place in Miami Beach.

Christopher Joseph, 20, appeared in front of a Miami-Dade judge on Saturday.

The shooting, which happened in November of last year, sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach along Collins Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was targeted after refusing to sell drugs to Joseph.

He is being held behind bars without bond.