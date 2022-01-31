2 injured after car shot at in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting Monday that led to a crash in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Police said the incident happened just after noon in the 1800 block of North State Road 7.

According to authorities, the victims were traveling south on State Road 7 from 19th Street in a blue Mercedes-Benz when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at their car.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes swerved off the road and crashed into two parked vehicles in the parking lot of the Wendy’s.

One of the victims ran into the fast food restaurant to ask for help, while the other stayed in the parking lot.

Police said both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions have not yet been released.

A description of the vehicle the shooter was in was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.