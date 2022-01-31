1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 1:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest 119th Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to authorities, three vehicles were involved in the collision and one person has died.

North Miami Police Maj. Kessler Brooks confirmed that a witness told officers that one of the vehicles appeared to be speeding, but detectives are still working to confirm that.

The vehicles involved in the collision were a white Range Rover, a black Infiniti and a red and white Dodge.

Brooks said the Dodge was heading north on Northwest Seventh Avenue, the Range Rover was going west on 119th Street, and the Infiniti was waiting to turn left onto 119th Street from Seventh Avenue when the collision took place.

He said the driver of the Dodge, a man in his early to mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the driver of the Range Rover was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the Infiniti was not injured.

According to Brooks, it’s still unclear who was at fault or who had the green light at the time, and officers are trying to get surveillance footage to help them determine that.

They are also asking for any witnesses to contact North Miami Police.

Brooks said police are looking at all possible causes, including whether the Dodge was either racing or testing some sort of performance modification when the crash happened. He said the Dodge had “305″ written on its side, which is consistent with some racing club markings, but police are still trying to determine if that vehicle was part of a racing club or not.

A cashier at a nearby 7-Eleven told Local 10 News that he heard the crash. He said reckless driving has been a constant problem in the area.

Seventh Avenue was shut down in both directions at 119th Street as police investigated the circumstances that led to the crash. Northbound lanes have since reopened.