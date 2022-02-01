$27,000 reward offered for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

It has been five years since Emma Kelsoe and her dog were killed. Neighbors said she died a hero and detectives haven’t made an arrest in the case.

Kelsoe, 80, stopped to talk to a neighbor at the Park City Mobile Home Park in Davie. She was walking her dog and her neighbor was getting the mail about 6:40 p.m., on Feb. 1, 2017.

Emma Kelsoe was killed on Feb. 1, 2017 in Davie. (Courtesy family photo)

A driver was speeding toward them near the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and 86th Avenue when Kelsoe pushed her neighbor out of the way.

The driver ran over Kelsoe and her dog. Surveillance video shows the driver did a U-turn to return and fled. There is a $27,000 reward for information resulting in an arrest in the case.

Kelsoe’s loved ones are asking anyone with information on the identity of the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

