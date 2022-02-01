65º
Investigation ongoing after Dania Beach double shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating a double shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 7:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Authorities responded to the area of Southwest 1st Street and 7th Avenue in Dania Beach, where they found two men who had been shot.

Boward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed both victims to a local area hospital.

Deputies said one of the victims’ injuries was considered life threatening.

BSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

