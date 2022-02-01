Piper High School employee accused of sexual misconduct with student

A South Florida teacher is facing criminal charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

SUNRISE, Fla. – An employee at Piper High School in Sunrise was arrested Monday on accusations of sexual misconduct with a student.

Rafael Edgardo Guzman, 37, faces a charge of being an authority figure while soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct.

“That’s unacceptable. He’s going to prison,” one father told Local 10 News outside the school on Tuesday.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report, however one student said he believed the victim was 17.

“I don’t think he should have hooked up with like a 17-year-old. I don’t know if he had a wife or something, or kids,” the student said.

The school’s principal sent a voice message to parents Monday, advising them of the arrest and stating that “the safety of students and staff are my highest priority.”

Students said they were shocked by the news.

“It’s kind of shocking because I would have never thought it would happen here at Piper,” one student said.