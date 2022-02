(Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Officers responded to a condominium on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A yellow tarp appeared to cover a body under the shadow of the Playa Del Mar condominiums on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire Rescue personnel responded to a condominium on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department deployed officers and personnel to 3900 Galt Ocean Dr.

Officers respond to a condominium on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

There was a scaffold nearby and construction workers. Officers were questioning witnesses.

This is a developing story.