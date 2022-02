A woman was arrested following a hit and run crash in Miami Beach.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon along 71st Street near Normandy Drive.

A car could be seen badly damaged and wedged against a pole.

The driver of the damaged car was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police arrested the other driver for fleeing the scene. Narcotics were found in her car, police said.