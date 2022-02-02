North Lauderdale home left seriously damaged after suspect barricades himself inside house

A North Lauderdale home was severely damaged overnight as detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office were trying to execute a search warrant.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A large hole was left behind at a North Lauderdale home after Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. detectives tried to execute a search warrant in the area.

According to authorities, detectives went to the home in the 6400 block of Southwest 18th Court Tuesday night to serve the warrant and a man barricaded himself inside the house.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office came over and told him he need to come outside or they are going to come in. Then the SWAT team came, undercover cops -- there were multiple cops outside. They told everyone to stay inside and do not come out,” Dominique Johnson, who lives nearby, said.

Johnson and other neighbors said they were forced to stay inside for hours as they heard the sounds of tear gas being fired through windows and what sounded like a battering ram breaking down a wall.

“Just like a loud boom, like in a movie where you know they have that big black log and they are trying to break in? It was kind of like that,” Johnson said.

Sky 10 was above the home at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as a large portion of the white fence surrounding the house had been knocked down. There was also a large hole in the rear of the home.

As SWAT team members worked well into the morning, investigators said they were ultimately able to take the man into custody Wednesday morning.

But judging by the damage left behind, he did not go willingly.

Charges are pending against the suspect, authorities said. His identity has not yet been released.