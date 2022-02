Black History Month kicked off on Tuesday and the City of North Miami Beach marked the occasion.

The city put the spotlight on trailblazing Black women in media, the inaugural Night of Excellence.

Some of the honorees are seen on Local 10 News as NMB welcomed our own Alexis Frazier, Alex Finnie and Eden Checkol.

All three accepted awards Tuesday night at the Julius Littman Theatre.

The event also honored Local 10 News Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis.