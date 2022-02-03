Burglar steals U.S. Army veteran’s medals, awards, memorabilia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar stole a U.S. Army veterans’ medals, awards, and memorabilia from his six years of service in the cavalry — including a U.S. flag a friend in the U.S. Air Force flew over Iraq.

Michael O’Driscoll thought his priceless and irreplaceable treasure was safe at the Cube Smart storage facility in Fort Lauderdale. The thief had time to use bolt cutters to steal his two long black footlockers with his military equipment.

“Those are things I can never get back. Those are things I was planning in the future, when I buy a house, to display them,” said O’Driscoll, whose career in the U.S. military began in 1999 and ended after his 2004-05 tour in Iraq.

“Of the four boxes that were taken, two of them had personal items: electronics, watches, other keepsakes. But two of them had military stuff that isn’t worth anything to anybody.”

O’Driscoll has a message for the thief: “If they mean that much to you that you need the money, so be it. But the other things that really aren’t worth anything to you, that you really can’t pawn, they’re worth something to me.”

Fort Lauderdale police officers are asking anyone with information about O’Driscoll’s property to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

How to help O’Driscoll