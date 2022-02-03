72º
Driver identified following hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

A woman has been criminally charged following a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman accused of striking a BMW in Miami Beach earlier this week and then fleeing the scene has been identified by police as 37-year-old Jaclyn Alvarez.

Miami Beach police said the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 71st Street and Bay Drive East.

According to authorities, Alvarez crashed her pickup truck into a BMW and then fled the scene.

The driver of the BMW had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alvarez is currently at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

She faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and possession of narcotics after police say drugs were found in her vehicle.

Records show Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, with 16 criminal cases in Miami-Dade, 10 of which were felonies.

