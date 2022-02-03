Hollywood man, 29, arrested in connection with motel murder

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 29-year-old man from Hollywood was arrested Wednesday, months after a fatal shooting occurred at a motel in West Palm Beach.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Holiday Inn Express at 2485 Metrocentre Blvd.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old man from Riviera Beach face down in the parking lot of the motel.

Police said the victim, whose name is being withheld per Marsy’s Law, had been shot to death.

They said the gunman, Claudio Ivan Valdiviezo Samayoa, of Hollywood, ran to a waiting car and fled the scene.

He was arrested at his home in Hollywood on Wednesday and is being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

Valdiviezo Samayoa is charged with first-degree murder.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.