Police arrive at Norland Middle School disturbance

A disturbance at Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens Thursday morning had plenty of police at the scene.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A disturbance at Norland Middle School drew about 10 police cars outside of the Miami Gardens school on Thursday morning. Local 10 News is working on gathering information as to what led to the commotion.

Local 10 News crews on the scene spotted Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade public school police officers in what, at times, appeared to be a heated exchange with one man.

Another person was also seen in the back of a patrol car.

There has not been any news of a lockdown and police have since cleared the scene.

Local 10 News has reached out to the school district for more information.