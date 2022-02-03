Watch this: Mail thief has regular stop at South Beach condo, residents say nothing’s been done

Condo owners in South Beach are disgusted that no one has secured their mailboxes after a man keeps taking their mail.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A person is caught on video taking mail from a South Beach condo building and stuffing it in a bag, but he’s not a mailman.

In the video, the mail thief looks around to see if anyone is watching and then dumps more mail in a bag.

It has happened more than a few times at the Sails condominium on 14th and Bay Road.

Residents told Local 10 News it has been going on for months.

Zoey Angulo said residents are frustrated that nothing has been done.

Other residents said it has been a total nightmare with several people in the building dealing with tax checks stolen and their credit ruined.

One resident said much of his information has been stolen and that is concerning because of his military background.

Another said that during Christmas, her son’s gifts were stolen. And another showed Local 10 how easy it was to just open up the condo mailboxes because there was no locking system.

Miami-Dade police are hoping someone recognizes the man from the video and are urging anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.