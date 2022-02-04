Driver flees scene, leaving injured woman behind following Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning following an early morning crash that occurred in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Broward Blvd.

According to Fort Lauderdale Detective Ali Adamson, the victim had to be extricated from her vehicle.

She was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The other driver fled the scene, Adamson said.

(WPLG)

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene later in the morning as the vehicles were towed away. It appeared that the other driver had fled the scene on foot.

The intersection was closed immediately after the crash, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the other driver involved in the collision is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.