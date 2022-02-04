76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police: ‘That ain’t yo baby,’ man tells white father as he tries to kidnap mixed-race child

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Crime
(Broward Sheriff's Office)

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested this week after he tried to kidnap a 5-year-old child with autism, authorities said.

The incident occurred Jan. 28 in the 3800 block of West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

According to Plantation police, the child’s father told officers that he was walking through the parking lot of a Dollar Tree with his mixed-race son when a man in a red Ford Ranger pulled up next to him in front of the store.

The man, later identified as Sean Jeremiah Ricketts, 39, then grabbed his child’s arm and told the father, who is white, “That ain’t yo baby,” the arrest warrant stated.

(Plantation Police Department)

Police said Ricketts tried to pull the boy into his truck, but the father punched him in the face and he fled the area.

The father took a photo of the truck as Ricketts was fleeing the scene and provided it to authorities, police said.

Ricketts was taken into custody Wednesday on an attempted kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email