Police: ‘That ain’t yo baby,’ man tells white father as he tries to kidnap mixed-race child

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested this week after he tried to kidnap a 5-year-old child with autism, authorities said.

The incident occurred Jan. 28 in the 3800 block of West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

According to Plantation police, the child’s father told officers that he was walking through the parking lot of a Dollar Tree with his mixed-race son when a man in a red Ford Ranger pulled up next to him in front of the store.

The man, later identified as Sean Jeremiah Ricketts, 39, then grabbed his child’s arm and told the father, who is white, “That ain’t yo baby,” the arrest warrant stated.

(Plantation Police Department)

Police said Ricketts tried to pull the boy into his truck, but the father punched him in the face and he fled the area.

The father took a photo of the truck as Ricketts was fleeing the scene and provided it to authorities, police said.

Ricketts was taken into custody Wednesday on an attempted kidnapping charge.