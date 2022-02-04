74º
Woman injured during shooting in Coconut Creek, police say

Tags: Broward County, Coconut Creek, Crime
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation before they realized she had been the victim of a Thursday night shooting, police said.

The traffic staff was at 4700 W. Sample Rd., in Coconut Creek, and the shooting was at the Evergreen Lakes Condominium, at 5071 Wiles Rd., according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

The man who shot the woman in the leg over a drug-related dispute ran away, but officers later found him and arrested him in the condominium, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

