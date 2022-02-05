Family searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s

Police in Miami are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

Authorities said 82-year-old Carl Martinez was reported missing from the Flagami area on Saturday morning.

He was last seen wearing an olive green, long-sleeve shirt, and khaki pants, and he may be using a cane.

Martinez is described as 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. with black hair and dark brown eyes. He also suffers from Alzheimer’s, police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.