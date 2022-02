Detectives are investigating the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl on Friday in Belle Glade.

BELLE GLADES, Fla. – An 8-year-old girl died on Friday night after a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade, police said.

Deputies responded to the area of Southeast First Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Boulevard and found the girl wounded, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office.

Detectives were investigating the girl’s murder. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Crime scene area