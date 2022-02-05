77º
Trayvon Martin honored at peace walk as we near 10 year anniversary of his death

Parker Branton, Reporter

A somber celebration was held Saturday morning on what would have been Trayvon Martin's 27th birthday.

Earlier this week, his mother Sybrina Fulton spoke exclusively with ABC’s Good Morning America.

“My son was unarmed, and he was 17 years old,” she said. “He wasn’t committing any crime. Trayvon’s only crime was the color of his skin.”

Trayvon’s family and activists continue to call for change.

Attorney Ben Crump joined Martin’s family for what was called a peace walk. The event was organized by the Trayvon Martin Foundation and held at Ives Estates Park.

On Feb. 26, it will be ten years since Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old at the time, was shot and killed.

