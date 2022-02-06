Body found in parking lot of Margate Walmart

MARGATE, Fla. – A body was discovered outside a Walmart in Margate on Sunday afternoon.

The store is located along West Atlantic Boulevard inside the Lakewood Shopping Center.

A large police presence responded and blocked off much of the parking lot with crime scene tape.

At one point, detectives and crime scene technicians surrounded a black car. They eventually opened it and took some photos.

Authorities have yet to release any details about the body that was covered by what appeared to be a white tent.