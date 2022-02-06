State attorney vows investigation after allegations of voter fraud among seniors

State attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is promising to investigation allegations of voter fraud, announcing the activation of a voter protection hotline and task force.

Miami-Dade Elections Department 2021-22 records show more than 5,000 registered Democrats switched their party affiliation to Republican, but victims of third-party registrations are coming forward to report that their voter registration was altered without their permission.

All of the victims were older than 65 years old and live in Miami-Dade County. Decades-long Democrats were shocked to find out that their new voter ID cards showed their parties switched from Democrat to Republican.

It’s led to calls for an investigation by Democratic candidate for Governor Nikki Fried, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Rundle’s office said on Saturday an investigation was underway.

“We are aware of recent reports relating to voter registration fraud and we’ve been investigating these claims for several weeks now, as we take these allegations very seriously,” the office said in a statement. “Our right to vote and the voting process should always be free from interference and misconduct by others.”