Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting involving a minor.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting involving a minor.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old was shot at an apartment complex off East Mowry Drive in Homestead.

The teen was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital in what was described as very critical condition.

Police investigate after a teen was shot in Homestead. (WPLG)

Neighbors said the shooting did happen inside an apartment unit.

Police were observed interviewing residents of the complex.