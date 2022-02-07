BSO investigating after vehicle shot up in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was shot up Monday morning in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Oakland Park Boulevard is back open in Oakland Park following a shooting early Monday morning.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Wilton Manors Police Department were spotted at the scene in the 1200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police tape surrounded a red Mazda that had about eight bullet holes throughout it. The vehicle was stopped outside the Peter Pan Diner.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.