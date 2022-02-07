67º
BSO investigating after vehicle shot up in Oakland Park

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, Oakland Park, Crime
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was shot up Monday morning in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Oakland Park Boulevard is back open in Oakland Park following a shooting early Monday morning.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Wilton Manors Police Department were spotted at the scene in the 1200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police tape surrounded a red Mazda that had about eight bullet holes throughout it. The vehicle was stopped outside the Peter Pan Diner.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

