U.S. House committee hosts talk about political propaganda in Miami

MIAMI – The U.S. House Committee on House Administration held a roundtable discussion on Monday morning at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus about the impact of misinformation and disinformation on elections.

U.S. Rep. George Kenneth Butterfield Jr., D-North Carolina, the chair of the elections subcommittee, led the discussion with U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California, a member of the subcommittee.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former Democratic representative of Florida’s 26th District, was a panelist. She said the disinformation is targeting Spanish-speaking communities in South Florida.

“It is well coordinated by elected officials in high-levels of government,” Mucarsel-Powell said, adding her mother handed her a paid advertisement by a right-wing conservative organization full of disinformation that was meant to “sow distrust.”

Raúl L. Martínez, a former mayor of Hialeah and Democrat, said there was a paid radio program that was spreading disinformation and that was offensive to members of the Jewish and Black Santeria communities.

“Radio stations are not owned by individuals; they are leased,” said Martínez, who has a show on Caracol 1260 AM radio.

Andrea Mercado, the executive director of Florida Rising, an organization focused on expanding Democracy, said Spanish-language media outlets enable the spread of disinformation and need the attention of the Federal Communications Commission.

“Even elected officials such as Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar saying things on Spanish-language radio that we believe they would never say on English-language radio‚” Mercado said, adding a Florida Rising’s report documents some of the instances of disinformation.

Eduardo Gamarra, the director of Florida International University’s Latino Public Opinion Forum, said the disinformation is designed to exploit the fears of U.S. voters who are from Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

“The appearance of social media platforms has intensified this ... the pace has accelerated,” Gamarra said, adding public officials at every level were disseminating the disinformation.

