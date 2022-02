MARATHON, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a maritime smuggling incident in Marathon Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to Border Patrol officials, 10 Cuban migrant made landfall in Marathon early Tuesday.

They arrived on a homemade vessel and were taken into custody.

The group is expected to be repatriated back to Cuba.

No other details about the migrants and their conditions were immediately released.