3 teens hospitalized after being rescued from rip current in Fort Lauderdale

Three people are recovering after nearly drowning in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people are recovering after nearly drowning in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 News has learned the victims were all in their late teens.

They were caught in a rip current across from the Bahia Mar hotel.

Lifeguards had already left the beach for the day.

People nearby heard the commotion and called for help.

The three victims were pulled from the water by paramedics and one of them went into cardiac arrest.

They were taken to Broward Health Medical Center but there has been no update on their status.