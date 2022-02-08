Man accused of stealing packages from outside homes in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he stole numerous packages from outside at least six homes in west Miami-Dade County.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 14 and Feb. 7. All of the homes that were targeted were in the zip code 33174, near Florida International University’s main campus.

Miami-Dade police say the last package Julio Ramos allegedly stole contained $800 worth of pool equipment.

According to Ramos’ arrest report, some of the thefts were captured on surveillance video and showed Ramos arriving to the homes in his white Jeep Compass and replacing the stolen packages with an empty box.

Miami-Dade police said Ramos was pulled over Monday in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and West Flagler Street as he was leaving his apartment complex and they found a box filled with the pool equipment that had been delivered to the victim that same day.

Police said Ramos confessed to stealing the package that was found in his vehicle on Monday, but refused to speak to a detective about any of the other thefts.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, petit theft and third-degree grand theft.