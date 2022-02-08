Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in girl’s shooting death

Thalys Oliveira pled guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the May 12, 2020 shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

MIAMI – Nearly three months away from the two-year anniversary of 15-year-old Arya Gray’s death, the man who is accused of shooting her pled guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Thalys Oliveira, 19, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday. He was 17 years old when he was accused of shooting Arya, a Miami Beach Senior High School student, in the head on May 12, 2020.

Oliveira claimed he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at Arya’s head and pulled the trigger while at his apartment. Arya’s sister Sasha Gray saw her fall down and called 911.

Thalys Oliveira (MDCR)

Records show officers booked him on June 2, 2020, at the Metrowest Detention Center and prosecutors charged him as an adult. He also faced two misdemeanor weapons charges of improper exhibit and possession by a minor.

.Oliveira pled not guilty and his bond was issued on June 30, 2020. He was on house arrest and that pained Arya’s mother, Maria Elena Gray.

Ad

“I feel like the justice system isn’t on my side,” Gray said in April.

Now that he changed his plea, Oliveira and Arya’s family will be waiting for Judge Teresa Pooler to sentence him. His defense is hoping for two years in prison, time in a boot camp program, and four years of probation.

Related report: April 22, 2021

Local 10 News Photojournalist Brian Ely and Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.