Tamarac woman stunned after bullet enters her home as she slept

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac homeowner was nearly killed when a stray bullet pierced her home.

The bullet flew just inches over Joy Filkoff’s head as she slept early Sunday morning, and she really wants to know where it came from.

“This is where it went through, right over my head where I was sleeping,” she said.

The bullet kept moving, flying through the walls of her closet and bathroom before bursting through a picture in a hallway leading to the kitchen.

“What stopped it was when it hit the refrigerator and ricocheted off the refrigerator and hit this wall,” Filkoff said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and Filkoff said when she woke up to the noise, she was too groggy to realize what had just happened.

“When I’m getting back into bed, comforting the dog who was certainly freaked out, I was thinking, ‘Was that a gun? Nah.,’” she said.

Filkoff said she just figured it was a neighbor being noisy, but when she got up an hour later, she saw glass on her floor from the picture frame, along with the actual bullet itself, and that’s when she pieced it all together.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies came to take pictures and collect evidence, and Filkoff said she’s glad they’re taking it seriously, even though no one was hurt.

“It’s a crime to shoot a gun and it shouldn’t be ignored just because nobody got killed,” she said.

Filkoff believes the bullet was fired from a nearby golf course but does not believe she was the actual target of the shooting.

In fact, BSO told Local 10 News they received several calls of shots being fired in the area at that time Sunday morning and are actively investigating.