1 dead after fire erupts inside apartment unit in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person has died following an apartment fire in North Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday at 1820 SW 81st Ave.

According to North Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, one unit was destroyed in the fire and about five or six other units were damaged.

No other injuries were reported.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed that deputies also responded to the scene.

She said the building was evacuated and the fire has been extinguished.

BSO’s Homicide detectives and Crime Scene units were called to the building to investigate what led up to the fire.

Grossman said investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were also contacted and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.